Happiness booster shot: This video of penguins playing with bubbles may leave you smiling

Happiness booster shot: This video of penguins playing with bubbles may leave you smiling

“Bubbles and waddles,” read the caption shared alongside the post.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 23:18 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows penguins. (Instagram/@oregonzoo)

Kick away your tiring-Tuesday blues with some happiness-inducing animal content. This video of some penguins playing with bubbles is so wholesome that it may leave you with a big smile on your face and a warm, fuzzy feeling in your chest.

Posted from Oregon Zoo’s official Instagram account, this clip was shared on December 1. The recording has been shared with an apt caption, reading, “Bubbles and waddles”.

The video opens to a shot of some penguins waddling around. Bubbles surround the adorable birds. They chase after the little circles floating in the air and even pop a few with their beaks.

Check out the cute clip which has already accumulated over 11,500 likes and many loving comments from Instagram users:



If that recording left you grinning from ear to ear, then know that you’re not alone. Here are some appreciative words that netizens left in the comments section of this post.

One person said, “This is the content the world needs right now”. Don’t you agree? Another individual wrote, “Just some quality content to bring everyone joy”. Joy is undoubtedly what many may have felt post watching this video.

“I appreciate this so much,” read one comment under the post. Do you feel the same way?

What are your thoughts on this share?

