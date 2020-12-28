Happy Birthday Ratan Tata: 5 Insta posts by the business tycoon that show his love for animals

The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons’ Ratan Tata turned 83 today on December 28. He is among the most respected business tycoons in the country. He is not just an industrialist but also a philanthropist in the truest sense. Additionally, his love for animals, especially dogs, is well known too. On his birthday, here are five Instagram posts by Tata that perfectly showcase his love for the innocent souls.

Let’s start with his post on a stray dog named Sprite. Tata shared images and videos of the dog and urged people to help him find a forever home for the animal. “You have helped me generously and successfully twice before and for that I am grateful. I am requesting you to help me once again to find a loving family for Sprite, who has been through a lot and his hind legs are paralyzed after an accident. The adoption link is in the bio,” he wrote.

Back in November, he shared another post which, till now, has gathered more than one million views. It shows Tata with his two adopted dogs.

This post by Tata is heart wrenching as it’s about the pregnant elephant that was killed in Kerala in June. He shared a note expressing his sorrow over the incident and asked for justice for the animal.

Ratan Tata, months ago in March, urged people to help him find a home for a stray named Sur. His post soon went viral and ultimately the dog was adopted.

Most of us are aware of the devastation caused by the Australian bushfires. Tata shared a post and wrote how it pains him that millions of animals succumbed painfully with nowhere to go. Read the entire post to know what else he wrote:

After joining Instagram back in 2019, Tata’s second post was about his pet dog who passed away. In his post, he wished his late dog a very happy birthday.

