Happy Jar TikTok trend will help you treasure the best moments of your day. Watch

We’re all in situation where it’s more important than ever to find the simple joys of life and treasure them. So, creative netizens have come up with the perfect idea to capture such moments. TikTokers are posting about the ‘Happy Jar’ trend that’s going viral for spreading positivity in such difficult times.

The trend requires the participant to take a jar of any shape, size or colour and name it ‘the happy jar’ or a version of this. Then the participant is asked to write down their happiest memories, however little they may be, on a piece of paper and put it into the jar. At the end of the year, this individual will be astonished to see how many happy things happened throughout the year which one should be grateful for.

TikTokers are making the most of this trend by also painting and decorating their jars with bright and vivid hues and also keeping quirky and delightful names for their happy jars.

Here are some of the brightest and most colourful examples we could find. Take a look for some inspiration:

The aim of the trend is to make people start noticing how good life is by looking at the little things that make one happy. With millions of views for the happy jar trend, netizens are indeed looking for glimpses of rainbows amid all the dark clouds.

What do you do think of this trend? How would you decorate your happy jar?