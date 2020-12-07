Happy kitty, sleepy kitty, purr purr purr- Video of cheetah purring may melt your heart

Cheetahs are well-known as the fastest animals to exist on land. Their swift moves and agile nature can put anyone in awe. But, did you know that these big cats express themselves a bit differently than its other cousins? If not, then this video of Nia the cheetah from Cincinnati zoo may give you a clue. Even if you do, the video may still manage to make you say aww repeatedly.

The clip shared on the zoo’s Twitter handle shows a close-up shot of Nia. As the video goes on, Nia can be heard purring soothingly and softly. “Purrrrfect! For all the cheetah lovers out there: sound on to hear Nia’s soothing purr. Unlike other big cats, cheetahs purr, they can’t roar. They also communicate with other cheetahs by “chirping” – a call that sounds like a loud bird’s chirp,” informs the caption.

Check out the clip and make sure to turn up the volume:

Shared on December 4, the clip has garnered over 8,100 views and numerous comments from netizens. Many were surprised to learn this special characteristic of a cheetah. Others couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable purrs of the big cat.

What are your thoughts on this adorable post?