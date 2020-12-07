Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Happy kitty, sleepy kitty, purr purr purr- Video of cheetah purring may melt your heart

Happy kitty, sleepy kitty, purr purr purr- Video of cheetah purring may melt your heart

The clip shared on the zoo’s Twitter handle shows a close-up shot of Nia the cheetah.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 14:28 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Nia the cheetah. (Twitter/@cincinnati zoo)

Cheetahs are well-known as the fastest animals to exist on land. Their swift moves and agile nature can put anyone in awe. But, did you know that these big cats express themselves a bit differently than its other cousins? If not, then this video of Nia the cheetah from Cincinnati zoo may give you a clue. Even if you do, the video may still manage to make you say aww repeatedly.

The clip shared on the zoo’s Twitter handle shows a close-up shot of Nia. As the video goes on, Nia can be heard purring soothingly and softly. “Purrrrfect! For all the cheetah lovers out there: sound on to hear Nia’s soothing purr. Unlike other big cats, cheetahs purr, they can’t roar. They also communicate with other cheetahs by “chirping” – a call that sounds like a loud bird’s chirp,” informs the caption.

Check out the clip and make sure to turn up the volume:

Shared on December 4, the clip has garnered over 8,100 views and numerous comments from netizens. Many were surprised to learn this special characteristic of a cheetah. Others couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable purrs of the big cat.

What are your thoughts on this adorable post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Dec 07, 2020 14:58 IST
India exported more, imported less from China in 2020 amid border friction
Dec 07, 2020 14:30 IST
‘BJP govt should withdraw farm laws or quit’: Mamata Banerjee at West Midnapore rally
Dec 07, 2020 15:17 IST
‘Landmark achievement’: Govt as active Covid-19 cases fall below 400,000
Dec 07, 2020 15:05 IST

latest news

‘Smith will do great job if he gets captaincy again’, reckons Matthew Wade
Dec 07, 2020 15:20 IST
‘BJP govt should withdraw farm laws or quit’: Mamata Banerjee at West Midnapore rally
Dec 07, 2020 15:17 IST
Kochhar prevails in playoff against Lahiri to win Jeev Milkha Meet
Dec 07, 2020 15:15 IST
Maharashtra: 47 accused in Palghar lynching case get bail
Dec 07, 2020 15:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.