Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Harbhajan Singh shares image of ‘modern thali,’ you may find it highly relatable

Harbhajan Singh shares image of ‘modern thali,’ you may find it highly relatable

“What an invention”, wrote a Twitter use while commenting on the post.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 12:19 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Harbhajan Singh’s tweet has prompted people to share various comments (representational image). (Instagram/@harbhajan3)

An image shared by former cricketer Harbhajan Singh is now receiving nods of approval from neizens, and there’s a high possibility that after seeing what he shared you’ll join them too.

Singh, taking to Twitter, shared the image of a food platter commonly called ‘thali’ which is served across the nation with a combination of different food items. However, the image Singh shared shows an added ‘dish’ which has now tickled people’s funny bone.

Besides the usual food items, such as daal and roti, this image of a ‘modern thali’ also shows a mobile phone placed in one of the slots of the plate.



Did that make you chuckle? Well, you’re not the only one as Singh’s tweet has now sparked a laughter fest among people. Since being shared less than an hour ago, the post has quickly gathered over 1,300 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people.



“Impressive,” wrote a Twitter user. “Zaruri hai sir,” expressed another. “What an invention,” said a third while retweeting the post.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of Harbhajan Singh’s tweet?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM launches flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers
Sep 10, 2020 13:16 IST
Before big battle for Bihar, a JD-U vs RJD face-off in Delhi next week
Sep 10, 2020 12:56 IST
Rafale fighter jets inducted into Air Force, will be part of ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron
Sep 10, 2020 13:00 IST
51 passengers caught with ammunition at Delhi international airport this year: Police
Sep 10, 2020 12:56 IST

latest news

Temples open in Himachal Pradesh but Covid scare keeps devotees away
Sep 10, 2020 13:16 IST
Liverpool don’t need to spend like Chelsea, says Klopp
Sep 10, 2020 13:17 IST
Khaali Peeli director explains use of ‘Goriya’ in Beyonce Sharma Jayegi
Sep 10, 2020 13:15 IST
Nadda attacks Banerjee, says Bengal lockdown timed to coincide with Ram temple launch
Sep 10, 2020 13:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.