Harbhajan Singh shares image of ‘modern thali,’ you may find it highly relatable

An image shared by former cricketer Harbhajan Singh is now receiving nods of approval from neizens, and there’s a high possibility that after seeing what he shared you’ll join them too.

Singh, taking to Twitter, shared the image of a food platter commonly called ‘thali’ which is served across the nation with a combination of different food items. However, the image Singh shared shows an added ‘dish’ which has now tickled people’s funny bone.

Besides the usual food items, such as daal and roti, this image of a ‘modern thali’ also shows a mobile phone placed in one of the slots of the plate.

Did that make you chuckle? Well, you’re not the only one as Singh’s tweet has now sparked a laughter fest among people. Since being shared less than an hour ago, the post has quickly gathered over 1,300 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people.

“Impressive,” wrote a Twitter user. “Zaruri hai sir,” expressed another. “What an invention,” said a third while retweeting the post.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of Harbhajan Singh’s tweet?