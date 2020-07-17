Hardik Pandya’s family pic will instantly bring a smile to your face

“Beautiful picture”, “lovely family” are just two of the many comments people have shared on this gorgeous photo shared by Hardik Pandya. The cricketer has posted a wonderful family photo that features him along with actor and dancer Natasa Stankovic cradling her baby bump. The couple is expecting their first child.

Simply captioned “Family”, the picture also features the couple’s three pet dogs and all of them look adorable in the photo.

With over 33,000 likes and more than 1,500 retweets on Twitter and over 9.4 lakh likes on Instagram, the picture has really bowled netizens over. Chances are it’ll bring a smile on your face as well.

The comments sections of the posts are filled with heart emojis. Many have shared comments praising this family photo.

“Congratulations,” posted an individual. “Awesome pic sir,” wrote another. “Your family is so sweet as you,” posted a third.

On May 31, the couple announced that they are expecting a baby by sharing a delightful picture. “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes,” Pandya wrote on Instagram.

What do you think about this family picture shared by Hardik Pandya?