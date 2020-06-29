Sections
Hares seem to be settling an old dispute, netizens find their fight cute. Watch

It’s hard to tell what the issue between was but maybe their clash was over that last piece of a carrot. Or who knows, may be they were playacting their favourite wresting moves.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 13:53 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

As the clip goes on, the hares are seen hopping and fighting. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

When two individuals fight, it is unpleasant and can get ugly. But when the participants of the fight are this cute, even the fight can seem delightful. That’s probably why so many find this clip of two hares fighting in the middle of a street interesting to watch.

Posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, 20-second-clip, shows two hares standing upright on their hind paws. As the clip goes on, the hares are seen hopping and fighting.

It’s hard to tell what the issue between was but maybe their clash was over that last piece of a carrot. Or who knows, may be they were playacting their favourite wresting moves.

Nanda termed these two ‘Street fighters’ in the caption, an apt term given what’s happening in the video. Take a look:



Posted on June 28, the clip has garnered over 13,600 views and tons of comments from netizens.

“Hey! From where have they learned kung fu?” questions a Twitter user. Could a certain panda named Po have been involved?

“They seem to be settling some old issues,” says another. “It definitely takes two to tango,” writes a third, who compared the fight with dancing.

“Rowdy Rabbits,” jokes a fourth.

One individual even shared a clip of another fight in nature:

What do you think of this fight?

