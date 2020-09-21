Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Harmonica meets beatboxing: Woman’s music has left netizens tapping their feet

Harmonica meets beatboxing: Woman’s music has left netizens tapping their feet

Throughout the video, Shetty skillfully beatboxes while playing the harmonica simultaneously, making a delightful tune.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 09:52 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The clip shows Shetty playing the harmonica. (Instagram/@akankshashettyy)

The Internet is full of talented people who come up with different kinds of experiments when it comes to music. Be it mixing different genres or instruments, the results can often be quite out of the box. Adding to all those peppy tracks is this one shared on Instagram reels by Akanksha Shetty from Bangalore.

The clip shows Shetty playing the harmonica. Throughout the video, Shetty skillfully beatboxes while playing the harmonica simultaneously, making a delightful tune.

“It’s Harmonica and Beatboxing at a go! PS- I brought the Harmonica yesterday,” reads a part of the caption. The result of this fusion music is pretty amazing.

Take a look at the clip:



Posted on September 8, the clip has garnered over 2.4 lakh likes and tons of appreciative comments from netizens. People were amazed at the peppy new creation created by the fusion of beatboxing and harmonica. Many even showered their likeness for the video with clapping hands and fire emojis.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Awesome!” exclaimed an Instagram user. “You made a song just with one instrument. This is called talent,” said another. “You nailed it,” commented a third.

“Wow. You make it look so easy,” wrote a fourth.

Shetty also shared a full version of the fusion music. You can check it out below:

What are your thoughts on this?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rajya Sabha: 8 Opposition MPs suspended for a week after protests over farm bills
Sep 21, 2020 10:34 IST
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
Sep 21, 2020 10:01 IST
LIVE: Suspended MPs refuse to leave as Rajya Sabha further adjourned till 11am
Sep 21, 2020 10:42 IST
Bhiwandi building collapse: PM tweets condolences to families of victims
Sep 21, 2020 10:36 IST

latest news

SC quashes NLAT, asks NLSUI Bangalore to hold its admission as per CLAT
Sep 21, 2020 11:05 IST
Smriti Irani comments on Payal Ghosh’s allegations against Anurag Kashyap
Sep 21, 2020 11:05 IST
JEE Advanced admit card 2020 released at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s direct link to download
Sep 21, 2020 11:05 IST
World Alzheimer’s Day 2020: Let’s break the silence around Dementia
Sep 21, 2020 11:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.