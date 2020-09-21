Harmonica meets beatboxing: Woman’s music has left netizens tapping their feet

The Internet is full of talented people who come up with different kinds of experiments when it comes to music. Be it mixing different genres or instruments, the results can often be quite out of the box. Adding to all those peppy tracks is this one shared on Instagram reels by Akanksha Shetty from Bangalore.

The clip shows Shetty playing the harmonica. Throughout the video, Shetty skillfully beatboxes while playing the harmonica simultaneously, making a delightful tune.

“It’s Harmonica and Beatboxing at a go! PS- I brought the Harmonica yesterday,” reads a part of the caption. The result of this fusion music is pretty amazing.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on September 8, the clip has garnered over 2.4 lakh likes and tons of appreciative comments from netizens. People were amazed at the peppy new creation created by the fusion of beatboxing and harmonica. Many even showered their likeness for the video with clapping hands and fire emojis.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Awesome!” exclaimed an Instagram user. “You made a song just with one instrument. This is called talent,” said another. “You nailed it,” commented a third.

“Wow. You make it look so easy,” wrote a fourth.

Shetty also shared a full version of the fusion music. You can check it out below:

What are your thoughts on this?