Harsh Goenka asks people to celebrate kids as heroes. Here’s why

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has now shared a tweet which has struck a chord with people and chances are you may agree with him too. Goenka, in his latest post, has called kids “heroes” and asked people to celebrate them. What makes the post all the more wonderful is his reasoning behind the statement.

“We have locked our little ones at our homes. We owe them an apology for creating a world they didn’t deserve,” he tweeted. Then he added, “Give them a tighter hug, enjoy their pranks, read a story at night, add sparkle to their life. This pandemic shall pass.” He ended his tweet by writing, “Till then, let’s celebrate our heroes, our kids.”

Shared a day ago, the tweet has now gathered more than 3,200 likes and counting. It has also been retweeted over 450 times. People not only agreed with Goenka but also shared stories regarding their tiny tots.

“Very true. I have an 8-year-old...parents need to spend quality time with them. And with most of us working from home, we should be careful as to never let them feel they are second priority or an interruption in work,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, another user replied, “True. My 11-year-old complaints ‘she’s bored’ all the time. I feel for her. Really helpless and sad.”

“Well said Sir. The entire life cycle of my 5 years old daughter has changed. She is meeting her friends through video call, roof has become her new playground and laptop is her new classroom. Life has become so mechanical to her. Wish we get back our normal life soon,” shared a third.

Here’s what some other users of the micro-blogging site tweeted:

“Well said.... They are the true heroes,” wrote an individual expressing a notion that many showcased on the tweet’s comments section while agreeing with Goenka.

What do you think of Harsh Goenka’s tweet?