Harsh Goenka can’t decide to admire this heart-stopping act or call it stupid, Adnan Sami has some thoughts too

The image shows the man backflipping on the edge of a cliff. (Screengrab)

Harsh Goenka recently took to Twitter to share a heart-stopping video. It shows a man performing a backflip while standing on the edge of a cliff.

In the video, a man dressed in a white and black T-shirt and red shorts, with a hat on his head, is seen standing at the edge of a cliff. As the clip progresses, he does a backflip and aces it perfectly. The video ends with the man gesturing a victory sign using his fingers.

Though old, the video again piqued people’s interest after being shared by Harsh Goenka. “Just wondering if his act is to be admired or considered as stupidity!” Goenka tweeted.

With over 63,000 views, the video has prompted all sorts of reactions among people, including singer Adnan Sami. Replying to Goenka’ tweet, Sami wrote, “Maha Stupidity of Export Quality!”

“Stupidity. No matter how the video ends,” expressed a Twitter user. “Utter stupidity,” commented another. “Sir, he has the CEAT confidence. Must be wearing shoes made from CEAT tyre,” joked a third referring to a company owned by RPG Enterprises where Harsh Goenka is the chairman.

“I wouldn’t dare stand anywhere close to that edge, let alone do a flip. If I call him stupid, it would be because I don’t have it in me to do what he did. But if I call him brave, that would be encouraging recklessness,” wrote another while trying to view the incident from different perspectives.

“Very fine line between both,” read another comment.

What do you think of the video?