Harsh Goenka’s ‘2020 in a nutshell’ video may make you nod in agreement

2020 wasn’t the year we expected. This year had several world-changing, paradigm-shifting incidents, the ongoing pandemic being the biggest one among them. As the year entered its last month, many are now looking back to recollect how the it panned out. And, quite expectedly, most of them are not reminiscing happily.

This year has been full of surprises and mostly not the kind that people want in their life. Probably that is the reason this video by Harsh Goenka that compares a part of a football match with 2020 has now sparked an online chatter. Goenka’s “2020 in a nutshell” video may get a nod of agreement from you too.

Since being shared, his video has gathered nearly 33,500 views – and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop commenting on how much they related to the clip.

“This year started off on the wrong foot!” shared a Twitter user. “When everything goes the wrong way,” expressed another.

