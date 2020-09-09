Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Harsh Goenka’s ‘no nonsense coffee guide’ is for anyone who gets confused by its different types

Harsh Goenka’s ‘no nonsense coffee guide’ is for anyone who gets confused by its different types

Harsh Goenka often shares exciting and entertaining tweets and this one is no different.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 18:00 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“What an awesome way to simplify coffee for all,” posted a Twitter user. (Twitter/@hvgoenka)

Iced coffee on a hot day and a nice hot cup on a rainy or cold day is sometimes all you need to spruce up your mood. However, the one thing that can make even the simple process of getting coffee slightly cumbersome is when you can’t figure out the exact name for the drink you want. If you’ve struggled between a latte and a cappuccino and cannot tell the drinks apart, this tweet by business tycoon Harsh Goenka may offer some respite.

Goenka, who often shares exciting and entertaining tweets, posted a ‘No nonsense coffee guide’ on his Twitter handle last evening.

“I’ve always heard fancy coffee types but never understood their meaning. So finally found this ‘No nonsense coffee guide’ - so thought let me make you wiser too!” he tweeted. Take a look:



Since being shared, the tweet has collected a ton of reactions along with 1,500 likes.



“What an awesome way to simplify coffee for all,” posted a Twitter user. “Hahahahaha a lifesaver truly... saved this instantly,” shared another. “Many thanks for the simplification!” wrote a third

Someone also took this opportunity to share this punny response. “‘Coffee’ achi baat share ki hai aapne, Sir... ‘chai-liye’, isi baat pe let’s have tea together,” posted a Twitter user.

What do you think about this tweet?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford vaccine trials in India offer hope despite AstraZeneca dampener
Sep 09, 2020 18:31 IST
Yuvraj Singh plans to come out of retirement & play for Punjab: Report
Sep 09, 2020 18:58 IST
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
Sep 09, 2020 18:22 IST
US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian lawmaker
Sep 09, 2020 17:42 IST

latest news

Nepal’s coronavirus cases near 50,000
Sep 09, 2020 18:53 IST
4 suspected Maoists killed in encounter with Odisha police; combing ops on
Sep 09, 2020 18:52 IST
Haryana to lease out mines where work was suspended
Sep 09, 2020 18:52 IST
Ex-CM Hooda lends support to farmers’ agitation against Central ordinances
Sep 09, 2020 18:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.