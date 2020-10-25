Harsh Goenka’s post on ‘once-in -a-lifetime kind of people’ will leave you with thoughts

If you’re following Harsh Goenka on Twitter, then chances are you’re probably aware of the entertaining and inspirational posts that he often shares. From witty to motivations, the tweets are varied. His recent post, shared a a little over an hour ago, is no different.

Taking to Twitter Goenka tweeted about “The once-in -a-lifetime kind of people” we have in our lives. The ones who are always there by out sides in every high and low in life.

“The best kind of people are the ones that come into your life and make you see the sun where you once saw clouds. The people that believe in you so much that you start believing in yourself too. The people that love you simply for being you. The once-in -a-lifetime kind of people,” Goenka tweeted:

Since being shared, his post has gathered over 500 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. Expectedly, it prompted people to share all sorts of replies.

“Very true ! It’s best to never lose faith in your personal strengths how much ever tough life is as that’s the only way you can rebound !It is best to have angelic affect people (yes they are once in a lifetime people) in your life to give you confidence when you feel down!” shared a Twitter user.

“Those are super supportive and at time few of them are surprising,” expressed another. Here’s what others shared:

What do you think of Harsh Goneka’s tweet?

