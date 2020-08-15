Sections
Home / It's Viral / Harsh Goenka’s tips for happiness impress Twitter, may amaze you too

Harsh Goenka’s tips for happiness impress Twitter, may amaze you too

“Thanks a lot, sir... Excellent message!” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the post.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 19:17 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Harsh Goenka tweet prompted people to share various replies. (Twitter)

If you have ever wondered “How to be happy,” then you’re not alone. Every now and then, many may ponder over the same question. Though various things evoke happiness for different people, this recent tweet by business tycoon Harsh Goenka may strike a chord with some.

“Tips for Happiness,” this is how Goenka started his tweet. Then he added six points detailing the small yet meaningful things in life, which may make one happy. Take a look to see if you relate to any or all of them:

Since being shared just a few hours ago, his tweet has gathered close to 900 likes and more than 150 retweets – and counting. It has also received tons of comments from people. While some were happy to see the post, others shared their own versions.

“Thanks a lot, sir... Excellent message!” wrote a Twitter user. “Absolutely agree Sir. Don’t search for happiness , it is within you.. You just need to share it,” expressed another. “Most importantly learn to say sorry when you are wrong. Never let ego come in the way,” commented a third.



Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of Goenka’s post?

Also Read | ‘It’s OK to stay OK’: Harsh Goenka’s #ThursdayThoughts tweet is a lesson to abide by

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Happy birthday Saif Ali Khan: 10 best pics with Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur
Aug 15, 2020 20:03 IST
Witerati: Of Parottas, Pizzas & Presidential ‘running mates’
Aug 15, 2020 19:57 IST
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
Aug 15, 2020 20:03 IST
Jaishankar thanks Israel, Russia, Bhutan, other countries for I-Day wishes
Aug 15, 2020 19:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.