Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Harsh Goenka shares 7 key attributes for self-improvement

Harsh Goenka shares 7 key attributes for self-improvement

“Key attributes for self-improvement,” read a line from Harsh Goenka’s tweet.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 15:27 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Harsh Goenka’s tweet prompted people to share various reactions. (Twitter)

Have you ever heard the phrase “There’s always scope for self-improvement?” Though clichéd, it’s a truth that no one can deny. People always have the chance to be better versions of themselves. This tweet by Harsh Goenka details seven key attributes of how to do just that. This is a tweet which has an important life lesson to impart if you’re willing to follow.

“Key attributes for self-improvement,” Goenka wrote and started his tweet. Then he explained the ways in a precise yet informative manner.

Take a look at what he tweeted:



Since being shared just a few hours ago, the post has already gathered close to 450 likes and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed nearly 100 retweets. People shared various comments on the post with most agreeing with Goenka’s tweet.



“Absolutely through self-discipline comes freedom. Have a lovely day,” wrote a Twitter user. “Harsh sir, very well said. If you allow me to add, ‘We should continuously upgrade, update and innovate ourselves’. This formula not just applies for ourselves but for our business too. Thank you sir,” said another. “Inspiring tips for overall improvements,” commented a third.

A Twitter user who shared their own point detailing that they think “unrelenting curiosity” is a springboard that is vital to achieve the points mentioned by Goenka. They tweeted:

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of Harsh Goenka’s tweet?

Also Read | ‘Time is like a river’: Harsh Goenka’s tweet imparts thoughtful life lesson

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India grants $15 million to Sri Lanka to promote Buddhist ties
Sep 26, 2020 15:29 IST
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
Sep 26, 2020 14:07 IST
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
Sep 26, 2020 15:31 IST
Delhi to appoint consultant for 24X7 water supply, to cut leakages: Kejriwal
Sep 26, 2020 14:19 IST

latest news

Watching him walk out to bat is scary, he’s like a wrestler: Karthik
Sep 26, 2020 15:52 IST
Sher-e-Kashmir University introduces high-density pears
Sep 26, 2020 15:49 IST
Aamir Khan spotted shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi
Sep 26, 2020 15:48 IST
Thoothukudi custodial deaths: CBI files charge sheet naming 9 police personnel for torturing father, son
Sep 26, 2020 15:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.