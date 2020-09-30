Harsh Goenka shares 7 tips to be happy in #WednesdayWisdom tweet

Sections
The points include celebrating small victories, learning something new and even making someone else happy.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 18:25 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In a tweet shared earlier today, Harsh Goenka detailed seven things to be happy.

If you follow business tycoon Harsh Goenka on Twitter, you probably already know that his handle is a source of entertainment and inspiration thanks to the wonderful tweets he shares. From exciting videos to posts that keep you motivated, Goenka tweets some wonderful content on Twitter. Over the last few weeks, he has also been sharing tips and mantras to help others. Earlier, he posted seven key attributes for self-improvement and mantras for good health and work. In keeping with such motivational tweets, he has also shared tips for happiness.

In a tweet shared earlier today, Goenka detailed seven things to keep in mind and/or practice to be happy. He hashtagged the post #WednesdayWisdom and listed the points which include celebrating small victories, learning something new and even making someone else happy.

Take a look at the tweet below:



Since being shared, the tweet has collected over 600 likes and several comments from people on Twitter.



“Wow! Truly great advise to keep ourselves happier! So that we write our own happiness equation with our own variables,” commented a Twitter user on the post. “Excellent wisdom. Hats off,” added another.

Some also shared suggestions to include in the list:

What do you think about these seven tips to be happy?

