Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Harsh Goenka shares quirky video to remind people to stay home and stay safe

Harsh Goenka shares quirky video to remind people to stay home and stay safe

Originally created by graphic designer Soheil Nouri, the 19-second-long video shows the ‘like’, ‘comment’, ‘share’ and ‘save’ icons featured on all Instagram posts.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 14:17 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

One of Harsh Goenka’s recent posts has grabbed the attention of netizens. (Twitter/@hvgoenka)

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka is known for sharing fun, witty and informative tweets. And one of his recent posts has grabbed the attention of netizens. Along with a video that highlights the importance of staying home and staying safe during the ongoing pandemic, the tweet also has a special feature that’ll make your interaction with the post that much more interesting.

Originally created by graphic designer Soheil Nouri, the 19-second-long video shows the ‘like’, ‘comment’, ‘share’ and ‘save’ icons featured on all Instagram posts. When the video begins, the icons start moving around. We don’t want to reveal too much, so just watch the video to see what happens and what’s the message showcased in the clip.

“Stay home #WearAMask,” reads the caption shared by Goenka. “Just see what happens when you press the like button,” he says further in the tweet. And this is something you may want to try for an interesting surprise.

Posted on September 21, the clip has garnered more than 20,000 views along with over 1,600 likes. Netizens couldn’t stop lauding the meaningful message shown in the quirky clip. Many also expressed how they liked the little emoji magic in the tweet.

What are your thoughts on this post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Special NDPS court extends actor Rhea’s custody till October 6
Sep 22, 2020 14:39 IST
Covid-19: PM Modi to meet CMs of 7 worst-hit states on Wednesday
Sep 22, 2020 14:42 IST
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Sep 22, 2020 13:56 IST
Rajya Sabha passes bill to bring co-op banks under RBI supervision
Sep 22, 2020 14:44 IST

latest news

Russia to register second Covid-19 vaccine by October 15
Sep 22, 2020 14:38 IST
Singeetham Srinivasa Rao joins Prabhas’ next with director Nag Ashwin
Sep 22, 2020 14:38 IST
Kareena, Soha pay tribute on Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s death anniversary
Sep 22, 2020 14:26 IST
Tiger Shroff makes his singing debut with Unbelievable, watch it here
Sep 22, 2020 14:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.