Harsh Goenka shares tip on what to do if you’re tired of Zoom meetings. Watch

“Sir please don’t let out our secrets,” joked a Twitter user.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 08:51 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“If you are tired of attending Zoom meetings like me, here’s what you do,” Harsh Goenka tweeted. (Twitter/@hvgoenka)

The pandemic has drastically changed people’s working model and working from home is the new reality for many. One part of this new norm of life is attending numerous meetings through video conferencing apps. However, there is no denying that for some the scores of meetings can get tiring. For them, business tycoon Harsh Goenka has a tip that’s both hilarious and impressive.

“If you are tired of attending Zoom meetings like me, here’s what you do,” Goenka tweeted. He then revealed the tip. He wrote, “Make a virtual background of a video of you listening. Loop it. Then go see TV or go to sleep.” Is Goenka’s tip effective? We don’t know. Is it funny? 100%.

He also shared a video along with the tweet, originally shared by Twitter user Dani Beck, which shows what it would look like. Take a look:



Since being shared just a day ago, the video has gathered more than 3.8 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered close to 1,100 likes. People couldn’t stop sharing their reactions to Goneka’s post.



“Thankfully, we always keep our video off,” wrote a Twitter user. “Sir please don’t let out our secrets,” joked another. “You would have to wear the same clothes every time,” observed a third. “OMG! Too good,” tweeted a fourth.

Take a look at the other comments:

What do you think of the tweet and the video?

