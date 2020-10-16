Sections
Harsh Goenka shares tips on how to maintain good relationships, they’re something to abide by

Sensible and practical, these tips are something that you may want to follow in your daily life.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 09:47 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Several people have also shared their own tips on Harsh Goenka’s post. (Screengrab)

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has quite the fan following on Twitter. Every now and then, he shares posts which create a buzz among people. From witty to inspirational, the tweets are varied. His post, shared a day back, is no different. The tweet details eight things that an individual needs to follow to maintain a good relationship with another. Sensible and practical, these tips are something that you may want to practice.

Take a look at the tweet by Harsh Goenka:

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 1,300 likes. It is also amassed tons of comments. There are many who praised Goenka for the sound advice. A few also added tips of their own.

“All these points are the important ingredients to run a successful relationship,” wrote a Twitter user. “In my view point 4 that is TRUST is something above all and other points are incidental .Trust builds relationship,” shared another. “I agree with everything except to forgive quickly. There are things that you will try to forget, but you cannot forgive,” said a third. “Those lines made my day sir,” expressed a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of Harsh Goenka’s tweet?

Also Read | Harsh Goenka shares 7 tips to be happy in #WednesdayWisdom tweet

