Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Harsh Goenka shares video of an insect which shows success comes if you keep going on

Harsh Goenka shares video of an insect which shows success comes if you keep going on

“Don’t quit; keep trying. Don’t stop; keep moving,” reads a part of the caption shared by Harsh Goenka.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 17:29 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Harsh Goenka’s tweet prompted people to share all sorts of responses. (Twitter/@hvgoenka)

During the trying times, it often seems easier to give up. However, history has shown us that success comes to those who keep on going forward. Just like the situation depicted in this video shared by Harsh Goenka.

Taking to Twitter, Goenka shared a few motivational lines as the video’s caption. “Don’t quit; keep trying. Don’t stop; keep moving. Don’t despair; keep believing. There is a way. There is always a way,” he tweeted.

The clip shows an insect trying to cross a hurdle that is restricting it from moving ahead. The bug manages to finally cross the gap. It’s how it does that which may leave you feeling motivated.



Since being shared, the video has already gathered nearly 28,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also received more than 2,600 likes. Many shared that the post left them motivated. A few also praised Goenka for his thoughtful tweet.



“That’s truly amazing,” wrote a Twitter user. “Always be yourself and have faith in yourself,” commented another. “Yes, we can, try try try again till we reach our goal,” shared a third. “Excellent jump. Very quickly and quietly and effectively. Action is silent. It becomes loud when you succeed,” wrote a fourth.

Here’s how some others reacted:

Did the video leave you feeling inspired too?

Also Read | Harsh Goenka shares ‘biggest issues with working remotely,’ people have thoughts

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Congress at its lowest in last 72 years, says rebel leader Ghulam Nabi Azad
Nov 22, 2020 17:59 IST
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Nov 22, 2020 15:54 IST
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Nov 22, 2020 14:34 IST
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Nov 22, 2020 17:35 IST

latest news

Regular sightings indicate rise in number of snow leopards in HP
Nov 22, 2020 18:02 IST
Two cars, one driver: New Skoda tech to make autonomous car follow a manned one
Nov 22, 2020 17:59 IST
‘People need mountains’: Swiss ski resorts buck Alpine lockdowns
Nov 22, 2020 17:54 IST
Congress at its lowest in last 72 years, says rebel leader Ghulam Nabi Azad
Nov 22, 2020 17:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.