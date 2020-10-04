Harsh Goenka shares what JRD Tata once told him. It can be a life lesson for you too

If you follow business tycoon Harsh Goenka on Twitter, then you’re probably aware of the entertaining and inspirational posts that he often shares. From exciting posts that may make you giggle to motivating ones that may turn into a life lesson, he shares wonderful tweets. His recent share is no different. It details the words of wisdom which Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, popularly known as JRD Tata, once told Goenka. It won’t be wrong to point out that these words can serve as a life lesson for you too.

Take a look at what Goenka tweeted:

Since being shared on October 3, the post has gathered over 2,300 likes and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop saying how much the words left them inspired.

“He was a genius, a gigantic inspirational thorough and thorough gentleman, a true legend one of my favourite hero who I have looked up to,” wrote a Twitter user. “That was JRD… Let me add, you always bring out the ‘Harsh’ truth sir,” expressed another. “Truly inspirational,” shared a third. “JRD sir had phenomenal principles,” said a fourth.

What do you think of Harsh Goenka’s tweet?

Also Read | Harsh Goenka shares 7 tips to be happy in #WednesdayWisdom tweet