Harsh Goenka tweets about 'restaurant visit' after 3 months. But there's a catch

The pictures shared by Harsh Goenka show the special name of this restaurant, the menu offered to him (everything is below Rs 10 on this hang out) and some of the food ready to be served.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 08:43 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Harsh Goenka posted how he got a restaurant-style meal thanks to some little chefs at home. (Twitter/@hvgoenka)

If you’re missing the good old days of going to your favourite restaurant or checking out a new café or simply going out for lunch or dinner, this tweet by business tycoon Harsh Goenka may offer an idea. All you need is a little creativity and some effort.

In a tweet shared on July 1, Goenka posted how he got a restaurant-style meal thanks to some little chefs at home. And the pictures he shared from this experience are adorable.

“Finally stepped into a restaurant after three months. When the food is cooked by your own, with their little hands, with all the love and excitement, the food tastes better than top restaurant in the world,” Goenka tweeted.

The pictures shared show the special name of this restaurant, the menu offered to him (everything is below Rs 10 on this hang out) and some of the food ready to be served.



The heartwarming tweet has collected almost 1000 likes and lots of reactions since being shared.

“Do you give home delivery,” asked an individual. “No,” replied Goenka. “How can I book a table?” wondered another. “When cooked by your own, they are super healthy too,” posted a third. “How wonderful is that, beats any restaurant food,” wrote a fourth. We agree.

What do you think of this special meal?

