Home / It's Viral / Harsh Goenka tweets quote for #MondayMotivaton. Tweeple agree

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka, who often shares motivating messages on his Twitter, has shared a #MondayMotivation tweet.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 10:55 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared this post on this Twitter. (HT File Photo)

If you are active on Twitter, you may have noticed how every Monday, tweets using the hashtag #MondayMotivation flood the micro-blogging platform. While some look at Mondays as a kind of new opportunity each week, many find them tough. #MondayMotivation, through which people share quotes and messages, acts as a nice way to inspire people to take the new day head-on.

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka, who often shares motivating messages on his Twitter, has also shared a #MondayMotivation tweet. People on Twitter are praising the message and sharing their reactions to it.

“LEARN TO FAIL OR FAIL TO LEARN,” Goenka says in his tweet along with the hashtag #MondayMotivaton.

Shared about an hour ago, the tweet has collected many appreciative reactions.

“Very true in real life, sir,” wrote a Twitter user. “Excellent advice, sir,” commented another.

What’s an inspiring #MondayMotivation quote you read?

