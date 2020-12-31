Harsh Goenka tweets relatable meme about difference between Zoom meetings with and without video

Harsh Goenka shared this meme, which shows the difference between audio only Zoom meeting and those with video, on Twitter. (HT File Photo)

Harsh Goenka often shares witty posts from his Twitter handle. His recent tweet is no different and may leave you giggling. You may also find this meme, which shows the difference between audio only Zoom meeting and those with video, highly relatable.

Posted on Twitter on December 30, the share comprises some text with an image. “How we look in…” writes Goenka while sharing the picture.

The photo shows two dogs. The fur of the pooch on the left-hand side is a little messy whilst the doggo on the right looks extraordinarily prim and proper. This cute canine is even wearing a well-fitted pink coloured vest. The text on top reads “Zoom meeting: Audio only, with video”.

Raise your hands if you’ve attended a Zoom meeting wherein your camera is turned off in your night suit and with full-on bed hair.

Check out the post which has already accumulated over 2,600 likes below:

If you found that post highly relatable, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this tweet has amassed over 150 retweets and has also garnered many comments from netizens.

Here’s what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “Perfect”.

Another individual wrote, “Absolutely true”. “You are so funny,” read one comment under the post.

A Twitter user stated, “True picture,” while another proclaimed, “So real”.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did you find it highly relatable too?

