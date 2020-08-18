Harsh Mariwala suggests you try this to get over boredom. Jwala Gutta wants to give it a go

The video has now impressed many. (Instagram/@ian_amaya)

If you’re bored at home and miss playing a sport out in the open, here’s something you can try. Business tycoon Harsh Mariwala has tweeted a video that shows possibly one of the coolest games of tennis at home.

The video is actually one that’s been circulating on the Internet for a while. It was originally posted by tennis coach Ian Amaya from Guatemala on April 16.

“I want to see if his majesty @rogerfederer can do the #doublewallchallenge I did 51 volleys in a row! How many can you do?” Amaya had shared on Instagram.

The official account of the ATP Tour, the governing body of the men’s professional tennis circuits, saw the video and tweeted it. And guess who noticed it? None other than tennis star Roger Federer.

Well, now the video has resurfaced on social media and leaving people impressed all over again.

“Bored at home? Try this!” Mariwala shared the video with this caption last evening.

His tweet has since collected several responses, including this one from badminton player Jwala Gutta.

“Too good Sir,” shared an individual. “Great precision!” posted another. “Amazing,” added a third.

So what do you think about the video? Would you like to give this a try?