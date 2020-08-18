Sections
Home / It's Viral / Harsh Mariwala suggests you try this to get over boredom. Jwala Gutta wants to give it a go

Harsh Mariwala suggests you try this to get over boredom. Jwala Gutta wants to give it a go

“Great precision!” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 08:17 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video has now impressed many. (Instagram/@ian_amaya)

If you’re bored at home and miss playing a sport out in the open, here’s something you can try. Business tycoon Harsh Mariwala has tweeted a video that shows possibly one of the coolest games of tennis at home.

The video is actually one that’s been circulating on the Internet for a while. It was originally posted by tennis coach Ian Amaya from Guatemala on April 16.

“I want to see if his majesty @rogerfederer can do the #doublewallchallenge I did 51 volleys in a row! How many can you do?” Amaya had shared on Instagram.



The official account of the ATP Tour, the governing body of the men’s professional tennis circuits, saw the video and tweeted it. And guess who noticed it? None other than tennis star Roger Federer.



Well, now the video has resurfaced on social media and leaving people impressed all over again.

“Bored at home? Try this!” Mariwala shared the video with this caption last evening.

His tweet has since collected several responses, including this one from badminton player Jwala Gutta.

“Too good Sir,” shared an individual. “Great precision!” posted another. “Amazing,” added a third.

So what do you think about the video? Would you like to give this a try?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP is unlikely to experience winter load-shedding
Aug 18, 2020 09:20 IST
Grand Ram Lila in Ayodhya, with touch of Bollywood
Aug 18, 2020 09:19 IST
Zoo awaits birth of panda cub, shares ultrasound video. People are excited
Aug 18, 2020 09:18 IST
More than 400 students, faculty members sci-tech institutes demand bail for Varavara Rao, GN Saibaba
Aug 18, 2020 09:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.