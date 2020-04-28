Haryana Police surprises elderly man on birthday, the gesture moves him to tears. Watch

A video involving an elderly man and a few cops from Panchkula Police Station in Haryana is making people teary-eyed and there’s a chance that it will leave you emotional too. The video shows how a group of policemen took it upon themselves to make the birthday of this elderly man, Karan Puri, special and memorable.

Shared by IPS officer Pankaj Nain on Twitter, the video has now tugged at the heartstrings of many. Amid the ongoing lockdown, this gesture by the police to make someone’s birthday special prompted tons of appreciative comments.

In the video, a policewoman asks Puri his name to which he answers “My name is Karan Puri. I live alone and I’m a senior citizen,” – without the slightest idea about the surprise that is waiting for him. It’s when the cops start singing “Happy Birthday” and reveal a cake, he bursts into tears. Eventually, he also dons a birthday cap and cuts the cake.

“Interactions with Police is always emotional - be it fear, anger, anxiety or gratitude,” Nain tweeted. “But I have never seen such overwhelming emotional burst. See how #PanchkulaPolice made the best birthday ever this senior citizen who is staying all alone,” he added.

Take a look at the video which has now left many feeling emotional:

“Really this stole everyone’s heart as well as shows picture of our society where senior citizens need love & company of their family,” wrote a Twitter user. “This made my day, a big salute to the policemen,” expressed another.

“In these tough times; let’s gather all such positivity; what a joyous moment; thank you police personnel’s for leading it from the front; by seeing all this we shall come out strongly for sure for a new beginning; way to go,” tweeted a third.

Another Twitter user wrote that the video is cute and it shows love and empathy. We couldn’t agree more. What do you think of the video?

