Hasan Minhaj shares old pictures with wife Beena. Post will make you laugh and gush simultaneously

It is no secret that Hasan Minhaj is incredibly funny. The television host’s wit and intellect never fail to amaze netizens. His latest Instagram proves the same.

On December 6, Minhaj shared some old pictures with his wife, Beena. The photographs, part of a collage, are glued to the front of a heart-shaped box. This box, Minhaj’s caption explains, contained love letters he had written to Beena. If reading that phrase has already got you swooning, wait until you check out the entire post. This share will leave you chucking and ‘awwing’, all at once.

“Story Time: So I was in the basement and I found this box of love letters I used to write Beena. For those of you who don’t remember, letters are text messages that people would write on paper. Wild, I know,” reads the text shared alongside the images.

The sweet yet hilarious caption further goes on to say, “Let’s talk about some of these iconic fashion choices. Double popped collars, LA Looks hair gel, and of course a goatee that was lined up by my Puerto Rican barber at Great Clips. Look at that hand placement folks”.

Check out this ‘hand placement’ Minhaj is referring to by reading the full post below.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation from Instagram users. The share has accumulated over three lakh likes and many comments.

Here is what netizens had to say about the post. One person said, “OMG Beena is so cute as always”.

Another individual wrote, “The fact that she supported your double collar fashion is goals”. “You are hilarious!” read one comment under the share.

An Instagram user stated, “This is amazing lol”.

What are your thoughts on the share?

