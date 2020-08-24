Sections
Home / It's Viral / Hasan Minhaj shares sweet video of himself hanging out with son. Netizens can’t keep calm

Hasan Minhaj shares sweet video of himself hanging out with son. Netizens can’t keep calm

“Daddy time. Sound on,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 10:54 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Hasan Minhaj holding his son. (Instagram/@hasanminhaj)

American comedian, Hasan Minhaj shared this video of himself spending some quality time with his infant son on social media. This adorable interaction is making netizens beam and rightly so.

Posted on Minhaj’s official Twitter and Instagram account on August 22, this clip is just a little over 10 seconds long. “Daddy time. Sound on,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows Minhaj’s holding his baby boy. He kisses the child, who then giggles. The comedian plants a few more pecks on the baby’s face, which makes the infant laugh some more.

If reading all that had you smiling a little, then watching this video may make you ‘aww’ rather loudly.



Since being shared, this post has received a whole lot of love. The clip currently has almost 7.7 lakh views on Instagram and many appreciative comments. Additionally, it has nearly 65,000 likes on Twitter.

Here is what netizens had to say about the share. An Instagram user said, “Obsessed”. Another individual wrote, “Preciousness overload,” and we cannot say we disagree.

“I love the beautiful noises they make,” read one comment on the photo and video sharing application.

Tweeple had a similar reaction to the share. An individual stated, “Baby giggles are the best”. Another Twitter user proclaimed, “OMG you have the cutest child in the world”.

Somebody, who was unable to keep their cool over the whole ordeal, simply commented, “I can’t,” on the thread.

What are your thoughts on this post?

Also Read | This man’s Hasan Minhaj impression is extremely on point. Watch him explain the ‘pizza problem’

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Women make masks to stay afloat during this time
Aug 24, 2020 12:00 IST
‘Will put student’s lives at risk’: Mamata Banerjee urges Centre to postpone JEE, NEET
Aug 24, 2020 11:56 IST
Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to ‘relieve her as interim party chief’
Aug 24, 2020 11:59 IST
Babri demolition case: Accused likely to file written reply today
Aug 24, 2020 11:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.