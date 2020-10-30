Hate when a pill gets stuck in your throat? This hilarious video will hit you right in the feels

Swallowing a large capsule or tablet is not easy for many - especially when the medicine gets stuck inside the throat. If you’re nodding while reading this, then you may relate to this Instagram video. Shared by comedian Drew Lynch, the viral clip has left netizens in splits.

The video hilariously shows what happens when a pill gets stuck in one’s throat. The clip starts with Lynch gulping a pill. The scene then transitions to show him dressed differently, playing the role of the pill. You may have to sit down while watching what happens next to control your laughter.

Check out the clip and prepare yourself for a laugh riot:

Posted on October 22, the clip has garnered over a million likes along with numerous comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop relating to the situation shown in the video and lauded Lynch for capturing it in such a funny way.

“Dude this hit me right in the feels,” wrote an Instagram user. To which Lynch hilariously replied, “And it hit me right in the throat”. “The scream in the beginning!” commented another. “OMG, literally every vitamin I have ever taken,” said a third.

“This was so clever. My mornings right here,” pointed out a fourth.

What do you think of this funny video? Did you relate to this too?