‘Have a safe flight … soon’: Mumbai Police rescues injured bird, hands it over to doctor

Mumbai Police rescues injured bird, hands it over to doctor

The department also shared an image showcasing the two police officials and the doctor holding the bird.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 08:44 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The post has received over 554 likes. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

Mumbai Police often takes Twitter, to share different kinds of posts. From creatively sharing essential messages to applauding their brave officials, their tweets never fail to strike a chord with people. Case in point is their latest post involving a bird.

“While patrolling in the Kurla Mobile 5 Van, HC Surve & PC Raut came across an injured eagle on LBS Road,” the department tweeted. Then they added that immediately the cops called Mangal Vardhini Bird Ambulance and handed it over to a doctor. They ended the tweet with a note of hope and wrote, “May the bird recover and adorn the skyline of Mumbai soon.”

The department also shared an image showcasing the two police officials and the doctor holding the bird. A caption on the image further reads, “Have a safe flight … soon.”



Since being shared a day ago, the post has received over 554 likes. People couldn’t stop praising the department for caring for everyone.



“Kudos to Mumbai police for showing concern not only for Mumbaikars but birds too,” wrote a Twitter user. “Hats off to Mumbai Police,” praised another.

Here’s what others tweeted:

There were a few who wrote that the bird in the picture is not an eagle but a kite:

What do you think of the post?

