Have you ever seen a bunny ‘making’ its own bed? Watch

Fluffy, cute, and everything nice – that’s what bunnies are made of. They’re super adorable and probably that is the reason videos of these cute creatures never fail to win people’s hearts. Chances are this video of a bunny and its bedtime routine will have the same effect on you too.

Though old, the video is again creating a stir after being shared on Reddit a few hours ago. It shows a bunny doing something which resembles a commonly practiced human activity. In the video, the cute animal hops in a way which makes it seem as if it’s making its bed before going to sleep.

“I watch this every night before I go to bed,” shared with these words the video is a true delight to watch.

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 47,000 upvotes. People have also dropped various comments to express their reactions to the video. While some wrote how cute the animal looks, others shared similar stories.

“My mini Rex used to make his bed every night in his hay box this way and then flop. He always let out a little sigh when he flopped. Bunnies are such adorable creatures,” wrote a Redditor.

“That’s called flopping. When bun is happy, it will roll onto its side. It means whoever owns that bun, it’s happy,” said another trying to explain the bunny’s behaviour.

“Buns... we don’t deserve their wholesomeness. My bun would get on the bed, get the zooms, and then pee/poop all over it. Glad to see this one got it right. Hahaha,” commented a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Rescue bunny enjoys spacious zoomies for the very first time. Watch