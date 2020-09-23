Have you ever seen a ‘horse’ shopping or sliding? These videos will show you

What happens when you ask your friends to get you a mask and they turn up with one you could have never imagined? Well, this Twitter user can tell you. She made the most out of a silly prank her friends pulled on her and the result is hilarious.

The Twitter user who goes by the handle @mia_mfa took to Twitter to share, “I dropped my mask and asked my friends to help me get a new one. I’m defs protected now. Thank you.” The post is complete with a video of her laughing uncontrollably after seeing the mask her friend handed her.

It was definitely not what she had anticipated because it was a horse mask. The video shows her laughing uncontrollably after seeing the mask. She even put it on and shared her experience of walking around in it. Her videos are too funny to handle.

The Twitter thread is filled with several other videos which show her doing a ton of things while wearing the mask – from going down a slide to trying to eat a carrot.

“In case you were wondering, I decided to adopt my new mask and have a lil bit of fun,” she wrote and shared a video of herself trying to eat carrots kept on the shelf of a shop.

Imagine picking up cereal and seeing this lurking in a corner!

Is the human wondering what the horse would like or the horse wondering what the human would like?

Looks like she’s having fun:

Have you ever seen a horse going down a slide? Now you have:

“Okay that’s all folks. Thanks for tuning in,” with this tweet she concluded the thread:

People couldn’t stop commenting about how much they enjoyed the videos. There were many who shared that the clips made them laugh out loud. A few also lauded the woman for her incredible sense of humour.

“Damn sporting. LOL,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is so wholesome,” commented another. “I need friends like this,” said a third.

What do you think of this rib-tickling Twitter thread?