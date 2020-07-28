Have you seen Mumbai Police’s Andaz Apna Apna inspired advisory post yet? It’s lit

Released more than two decades ago, the film Andaz Apna Apna has turned into a cult classic which still successfully makes people laugh out loud. Mumbai Police has now used a classic confusion from the movie and given it a twist to drive home a message about the importance of wearing masks.

One of the main points of the film is the sibling switcheroo which creates tons of confusions and also attributes to lots of twists in the film. Mumbai Police has now offered a solution to solve that problem while reminding people to wear masks. Take a look at the post to know what they shared:

Since being shared just a little over an hour ago, the post has already gathered over 6,000 likes – and the numbers are counting.

“Teja toh me hun [I am Teja]” wrote an Instagram user while quoting a dialogue from the film. To which, the department replied and commented, “Mask kidhar hai? [Where is your mask].”

From sharing laughing out loud emojis to commenting with dialogues from the film, people flooded the post’s comments sections with various reactions.

“Ek dam sahi [Absolutely correct,” wrote an Instagram user. “Very smart,” commented another. “Witty,” expressed a third.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s tweet?

