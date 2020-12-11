Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Have you seen Sachin Tendulkar’s latest post? It’s the ultimate dad joke

Have you seen Sachin Tendulkar’s latest post? It’s the ultimate dad joke

Sachin Tendulkar shared an image of himself with his daughter along with a funny caption.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 19:30 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Sachin Tendulkar with his daughter. (Instagram/@sachintendulkar)

Whether you love them or you hate them, there’s no denying that dad jokes are a form of humour that you can’t ignore. They often leave us chuckling or rolling our eyes, often all at the same time. However, there are certain things which make a dad joke, well… a dad joke. To start with, it needs to be a - preferably punny - one-liner. Also, it should be administered by a dad, even if not your own. Turns out, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar perfectly hit the spot in his latest Instagram post.

Tendulkar shared an image of himself with his daughter. It’s the caption of the post, where he delivered the ultimate dad joke.

“Sara: Baba, are we lost at sea? Me: I’m not shore!” reads the caption.



Since being shared, the post has received close to 1.3 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people. While some couldn’t stop appreciating his dad joke, others shared their own. A few simply appreciated the picture of the father-daughter duo.



“Dad jokes at the peak,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful father-daughter picture,” shared another. “Dad jokes!” said another.

Many shared heart emojis or laughing out loud emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of the post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
by HT Correspondent
Farmers’ agitation likely to get prolonged and intense, says NCP chief Pawar
by Faisal Malik
‘Extraordinary uncertainties’: Harvard prof on Covid-19 and impact on mental health
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
No jeans or t-shirt: Maharashtra govt issues dress code for govt employees
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh

latest news

HTLS 2020: Priyanka reveals advice from mom that motivates her to this day
by HT Entertainment Desk
India needs to get off the fence over China, says US Senator who heads India Caucus
by HT Correspondent
Big takeaways for India on Day 1 of pink ball warm-up match
by hindustantimes.com
Why is Gotham in the entertainment spotlight?
by Rachel Lopez
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.