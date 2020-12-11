Have you seen Sachin Tendulkar’s latest post? It’s the ultimate dad joke

Whether you love them or you hate them, there’s no denying that dad jokes are a form of humour that you can’t ignore. They often leave us chuckling or rolling our eyes, often all at the same time. However, there are certain things which make a dad joke, well… a dad joke. To start with, it needs to be a - preferably punny - one-liner. Also, it should be administered by a dad, even if not your own. Turns out, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar perfectly hit the spot in his latest Instagram post.

Tendulkar shared an image of himself with his daughter. It’s the caption of the post, where he delivered the ultimate dad joke.

“Sara: Baba, are we lost at sea? Me: I’m not shore!” reads the caption.

Since being shared, the post has received close to 1.3 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people. While some couldn’t stop appreciating his dad joke, others shared their own. A few simply appreciated the picture of the father-daughter duo.

“Dad jokes at the peak,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful father-daughter picture,” shared another. “Dad jokes!” said another.

Many shared heart emojis or laughing out loud emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of the post?