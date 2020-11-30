Have you seen the images of this white lion showing off its majestic mane?

Sections
The pictures went crazy viral because of how Moya ‘flaunted’ his magnificent mane.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 10:44 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Moya the lion’s hair game is totally on-point. (Instagram/@human.kind.photography)

“He is gorgeous and he knows it,” this is probably what you’ll be inclined to say after seeing the stunning images of a white lion named Moya. Captured by British photographer Simon Needham, the images may make you say ‘wow’ repeatedly.

The lion is a resident at the GG Conservation, a non-profit based in South Africa that works towards protection of lions. Needham first clicked images of Moya years back, when he was younger. Then again, he clicked his images a few months ago and this time the pictures went crazy viral because of how Moya ‘flaunted’ his magnificent mane.

Though Needham shared Moya’s pictures back in September, they recently caught people’s attention after being shared several times on different social media platforms – including Twitter and Reddit.

Take a look at the original post shared by Needham to see the beautiful white lion:



People couldn’t contain their excitement about the exquisiteness of the creature. They showed the same while commenting.

Needham also shared another post which shows the different between the animal when he was first clicked and recently:

“Just unbelievably beautiful and majestic,” wrote an Instagram user. “Magnifico,” expressed another. “Great images and what a handsome boy,” shared a third. “Born to be beautiful!” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the images?

