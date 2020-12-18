Have you seen the post on ‘engineered heart tissue beating aboard ISS’?

“Incredible” is probably the word you’ll be inclined to use after seeing this post on “engineered heart tissue beating aboard International Space Station (ISS)”. Shared on NASA’s official source for research and science from the ISS, the post has now created a stir among people. It may leave you surprised too.

“Our heart beats for science,” the agency wrote. “This week, NASA astronaut Kate Rubins got a close up look at engineered heart tissue beating aboard the @Space_Station. Part of the Cardinal Heart study, this science may lead to new treatments for people with heart disease on Earth,” they added.

The post is complete with a GIF that captures what the caption describes:

Since being shared, the post has received various comments from people. While some shared their reactions in the post’s comments section, others expressed themselves while re-sharing the post.

“This is so cool,” wrote a Twitter user while retweeting the post. “This is just incredible,” expressed another. “This is heart tissue. Beating. In space. Science blows my mind,” exclaimed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?