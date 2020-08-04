Have you seen the video of this ‘super-flirty’ African grey parrot? It may win you over

“How can you tell when an African grey parrot is being flirty?” this is how a Facebook post by Zoo Atlanta begins and as you read the post, or see the video shared along with it, chances are you’ll find yourself smiling.

Shared on the zoo’s official Facebook account, the post further details how the caretakers are able to determine the flirty nature of the African grey parrot named Larry. They wrote, “You can tell he’s super-flirty because of the flush in his cheeks, the shake in his body, and the lift in his head feathers.” They explained that there are others reasons too which make Larry shake, especially when he’s scared or cold. That is the reason the care team members use a variety of body language cues to figure out what he’s feeling.

In the video, as mentioned by the zoo, “he’s interacting with Associate Curator of Ambassador Animals Becky, who was pretty sure he was in a flirty mood not only because of his behavior here, but he also then went on to rub his head and beak all over her hand, another sign of affection.”

Take a look at the video to see how Larry flirts and we must warn you that the clip is too cute to handle:

Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 11,000 views and close to 800 reactions. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“He is so beautiful,” wrote a Facebook user. “Larry is so handsome,” commented another and we second the notion. “He’s a lover not a fighter,” funnily wrote a third. “How interesting. Larry is very handsome,” observed a fourth.

What do you think of Larry’s flirting video?