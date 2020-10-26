Sections
Have you seen this pic where the Sun looks like a huge flaming jack-o'-lantern? It's eerie

The image was originally captured in 2014. However, it came into the limelight again after recently being shared on NASA Sun & Space Twitter account.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 08:37 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image was shared on NASA Sun & Space Twitter account. (Twitter/@NASASun)

Halloween is just a few days away. This festival has to do with everything spooky. In fact, social media platforms are flooded with various videos and images related to this upcoming holiday. Now, NASA has joined in with an eerie image of the Sun. It shows the active regions of the star resembling a huge flaming jack-o’-lantern.

The image was shared on NASA Sun & Space Twitter account with an explanatory caption. “As you get into the sinister spirit for #Halloween, look to the cosmos for creepy celestial displays. In 2014, active regions on the Sun traced out an eerie jack-o’-lantern’s face, seen in ultraviolet light by our Sun-watching satellite,” they wrote. The post is complete with a blog link which explains the event in details.

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 1,400 likes - and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed tons of comments from people. While some were simply mesmerised by the share, others shared spooky celestial images of their own.

“I see jack-o’-lantern face in the sun wow,” wrote a Twitter user. “Nice pareidolia,” expressed another. And, indeed it is. “Cute,” said a third.

What do you think of the share?

