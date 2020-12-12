Have you seen this video of a lion ‘caroling’? It will leave you smiling

Christmas is just around the corner and people across the globe have started preparing for this very special day. One thing that is absolutely must in this celebration is caroling. The Internet is already filled with videos of people singing different carols. However, have you ever seen a lion doing so? Now you will in this video shared on the official Twitter profile of Bronx Zoo.

“#DidYouKnow lions can be heard “caroling” too? This sound you’re hearing is one of the ways lions communicate with each other and their roar can be heard from up to 5 miles away. It looks like Ime is in the holiday spirit!” they tweeted while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip that may leave you with a smile on your face and happiness in your heart:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already gathered nearly 1,100 views. It has also received all sorts of comments from people.

“Looks like Rudolph,” wrote a Twitter user. “That’s the noise my cat makes just before tossing a hairball!” said another. Agreeing another individual commented, “I was gonna say the same thing.”

“You’re so kool,” quoted an individual while sharing the video. Someone else expressed, “Heard him yesterday throughout the zoo.”

What do you think of the video?

