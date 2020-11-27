Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / He accidentally met ‘Thanksgiving grandma’ after receiving a wrong text, they still celebrate together

He accidentally met ‘Thanksgiving grandma’ after receiving a wrong text, they still celebrate together

There are many who tweeted how, every year, they wait for Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton’s picture on Thanksgiving.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 19:44 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Jamal Hinton, his partner, and Wanda Dench holding Lonnie’s picture. (Twitter/@Jamalhinton12)

Wanda Dench, back in 2016, texted to a wrong number thinking she was messaging her grandson. The person, Jamal Hinton, who received the text, instead of ignoring it, replied. This led to a conversation between the duo, and eventually, ended with a Thanksgiving invitation for Hinton from Dench. What started with an accidental text has now turned into a sweet holiday tradition for them. For the past four years, they have gotten together every Thanksgiving, along with their families,to celebrate the special day. This year too they did the same but with a bittersweet touch. Dench’s husband Lonnie, who was also an important part of the tradition, passed away earlier this year.

Though Dench and Hinton both miss Lonnie, they decided that they would keep their tradition alive. They celebrated it together. In memory of Lonnie, they also placed his photo at his sit and lit a candle.

Hinton took to Twitter to share two pictures of them together, one from five years ago and another from their recent meeting.

Since being shared a few hours ago, his post has gone viral and gathered nearly 8.7 lakh likes. It has also received tons of heartfelt comments from people.

“I look forward to this every year. RIP Mr. Lonnie,” shared a Twitter user. “Hey @Jamalhinton12. Thanks for the updates every year. I ain’t gonna lie though. I woke up this morning looking for your update. Your story with @wandadench and the family has become a Thanksgiving tradition for all of us. We’re all here for y’all every thanksgiving. We all love you,” expressed another. “Oh, my heart,” said a third.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

HTLS 2020: ‘No impact of Covid-19 on road projects, construction,’ says Gadkari
Nov 27, 2020 20:08 IST
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Nov 27, 2020 18:17 IST
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says IPL 2020 has been the biggest ever
Nov 27, 2020 20:13 IST
Estimates show ‘upside potential’ for economy this financial year: CEA
Nov 27, 2020 19:59 IST

latest news

‘Fit India’ campaign integral part of over 2 Lakh schools: Rijiju
Nov 27, 2020 20:13 IST
Search on for fishing trawler that went missing off Mumbai with 4 crew onboard on Thursday
Nov 27, 2020 20:13 IST
US colleges mull new virus protocols for students’ return
Nov 27, 2020 20:12 IST
Barack Obama writes about being influenced by Mahatma Gandhi
Nov 27, 2020 20:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.