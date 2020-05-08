Sections
Home / It's Viral / He checks the stars on his cop daughter’s uniform, pic aptly captures emotions of a proud dad

He checks the stars on his cop daughter’s uniform, pic aptly captures emotions of a proud dad

The image which instantly reflects the pride in both the daughter and the father’s eyes has now amazed hundreds of tweeple, including actors Raveena Tandon and Athiya Shetty.

Updated: May 08, 2020 14:24 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Deputy SP Rattana Ngaseppam of Imphal, Manipur and her father. (Twitter/@AmitHPanchal)

It’s probably a desire for most kids to achieve something in life that will make their parents proud and when that moment comes it’s nothing less than extraordinary. Just like this image involving Deputy SP Rattana Ngaseppam of Imphal, Manipur and her father.

The image which instantly reflects the pride in both the daughter and the father’s eyes has now amazed hundreds of tweeple, including actors Raveena Tandon and Athiya Shetty. And that is why it is now being shared by many.

“Rattana Ngaseppam, Deputy SP from Imphal, Manipur. Her proud dad checking out the stars on her uniform. And #Rattana proudly watching the stars in her father’s eyes,” wrote a Twitter user and shared the image. He also tagged Manipur Police and another Twitter user Mohul Ghosh on the post.



From calling it a “beautiful” picture to commenting on the pride of the father, people dropped all sorts of comments on Twitter.



“Proud daughter of a proud father,” expressed a Twitter user. “Lady making her father proud,” tweeted another. “This is the real face of women empowerment, it’s beautiful,” commented a third. “So much of emotion reflected in one image,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the image?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
May 08, 2020 13:08 IST
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
May 08, 2020 13:30 IST
Air Force jet crashes in Punjab’s SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely
May 08, 2020 13:59 IST
Number of Covid-19 cases cross 3,000-mark in UP, Agra tally reaches 678
May 08, 2020 13:38 IST

latest news

Father checks the stars on his cop daughter’s uniform. See emotional pic
May 08, 2020 14:24 IST
Realme to resume smartphone production with 2,000 employees
May 08, 2020 14:22 IST
‘Alcohol got from minerals 100% halal’: Pak cleric’s comment sparks row
May 08, 2020 14:19 IST
Vande Bharat mission: AI repatriation flight from Singapore lands at Delhi with 234 passengers
May 08, 2020 14:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.