He checks the stars on his cop daughter’s uniform, pic aptly captures emotions of a proud dad

It’s probably a desire for most kids to achieve something in life that will make their parents proud and when that moment comes it’s nothing less than extraordinary. Just like this image involving Deputy SP Rattana Ngaseppam of Imphal, Manipur and her father.

The image which instantly reflects the pride in both the daughter and the father’s eyes has now amazed hundreds of tweeple, including actors Raveena Tandon and Athiya Shetty. And that is why it is now being shared by many.

“Rattana Ngaseppam, Deputy SP from Imphal, Manipur. Her proud dad checking out the stars on her uniform. And #Rattana proudly watching the stars in her father’s eyes,” wrote a Twitter user and shared the image. He also tagged Manipur Police and another Twitter user Mohul Ghosh on the post.

From calling it a “beautiful” picture to commenting on the pride of the father, people dropped all sorts of comments on Twitter.

“Proud daughter of a proud father,” expressed a Twitter user. “Lady making her father proud,” tweeted another. “This is the real face of women empowerment, it’s beautiful,” commented a third. “So much of emotion reflected in one image,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the image?