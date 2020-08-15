He found 2 masala packets in his Maggi. Twitter’s excitement is on another level

Maggi lovers will agree that these instant noodles aren’t just food but an emotion. That’s probably why this tweet involving it is now getting so much attention from people. If you’re a fan, chances are it’ll leave you with a smile too - and may be a tinge of jealousy.

It all started with a post by Twitter user Shashwat Dwivedi. In the tweet he shared how he found not one but two masala sachets in a single Maggi packet. Yes, let that sink in.

This happy accident has left tweeple who can’t keep calm extremely excited. Are you as excited as tweeple too?

“I swear I’m not making this up but I just got two masalas in my Maggi!” he tweeted in all caps. After all, this is one of those once in a lifetime moments which only a few get to experience – or at least that’s what Twitter suggests.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, it has gathered close to 9,200 likes and more than 700 rewteets – and the numbers are only increasing. From calling him the “chosen one” to giving advice, people shared various comments.

“You are the chosen one, son,” joked a Twitter user. “Ask the universe for ANYTHING today!” commented another. “Even I got 2 masala packets few months back,” claimed a third.

Here’s what others shared:

“Omg you’re so lucky! This happened to me once, I was equally ecstatic,” wrote a Twitter user.

Would you react the same way if you get two masala sachets in one Maggi packet?

