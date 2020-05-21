He grew up without a father. Now a dad himself, he runs this awesome YouTube channel

From shaving your face to unclogging a drain, the channel has many videos of Rob Kenney showing how one can go about these things. (YouTube/Dad, how do I? )

How many times have you called your dad to ask him how to fix your car’s tyre or tie a tie? Well, that’s just what dads do… they help you fix things. And this awesome dad extended help not just to his own kids but million others who may also need these lessons in their daily routine. Rob Kenney runs a special YouTube channel called ‘Dad, how do I?’ in which he shows how to go about fixing things in day to day life. From shaving your face to unclogging a drain, the channel has many videos of Kenney showing how one can go about these things.

In an interview with Shattered Magazine, Kenney spoke about growing up with his father after his parents’ divorce. “He got custody of us, but he didn’t really want us,” Rob said. “I think he was kind of done by that time.”

When Kenney became a dad himself, he focused on raising good adults. “I never wanted to be wealthy. I never wanted to be necessarily successful. My goal in life was to raise good adults — not good children but good adults — because I had a fractured childhood,” he told Shattered Magazine.

With his kids all grown up, Kenney started the channel to share ‘useful, practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do,’ as he describes on YouTube.

Meanwhile, two tweets about Kenney and his channel also went viral making more people turn to the channel.

While one tweet has nearly 50,000 retweets, another has over 2 million likes.

Kenney’s YouTube channel now has 1.3 million subscribers and the comments on his videos are overwhelming to say the least.

On a video about tying a tie, a comment reads, “This guy is literally a dad for people without dads”. On another about shaving, some commented, “Dad passed away before he could teach me how to shave lucky I have this video thanks!”

“You became dad for thousands of people, who lost dad or never met him like me. Its warming my heart that somebody making something like this,” posts another individual.

With his channel going viral, Kenney recently shared this video to thank everyone. Don’t miss the bungled up dad joke in the clip, it just makes the whole thing that much more adorable.

What do you about this dad and his special videos?

Also Read | Anand Mahindra shares video of man hugging grandma through cuddle curtain, wins netizens’ hearts