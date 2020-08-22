He photoshops people’s pictures exactly how they request it. Results are hilarious

The image shows a before and after photo edited by James Fridman. (Twitter/@fjamie013)

Have you ever felt disappointment over a missed or ruined photo opportunity? If so, know that you’re not alone. A Twitter user, named James Fridman, is using his editing skills to make sure that people don’t feel distressed over this issue. However, his method of doing so is a little quirky and is producing a whole lot of chuckles amongst netizens.

Individuals can submit images that they want to get edited by Fridman on his website with some information regarding what they want to change. The graphic designer, then, posts pictures of the finished work along with the original image and the written request on social media as well as his website.

To say that the edits are oddly hilarious would be an understatement. Check out some of the work shared by the artist below.

Here is a couple who got their wish of being photographed standing in a park fulfilled. Well, sort of.

This may or may not be the best photobomb picture we’ve seen. We wonder if the submitter ended up using the edited image as their profile picture.

If this doesn’t make you giggle, we don’t know what will.

Here is another post which may make you laugh.

Fridman’s profile is filled with other such amusing posts which you can check out for some more laughs. The graphic designer has also established a foundation named after himself, which aims to help and support children affected by various social issues.

What are your thoughts on these posts? Will you be submitting a photograph to Fridman soon too?

Also Read | Netizens have a love-hate relationship with this Twitter account that shows people gripping food with force