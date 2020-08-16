‘He was around just yesterday’: Smriti Irani pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 2nd death anniversary

Union Minister Smriti Irani, just a few hours ago, took to Instagram to pay her respects to and remember India’s former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary.

Irani shared a black and white image of the leader, smiling. She also wrote a short yet emotional caption along with the picture. “He was around just yesterday... will be with us forever” she shared.

Two years ago on this day, August 16, Vajpayee died at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences after a long illness.

Irani’s post quickly captured people’s attention and prompted people to share various comments. While some fondly remembered the leader, others expressed their respect.

“Most inspiring, able and loved individual,” wrote an Instagram user. “His speeches encouraged us in lot many ways. A great leader and a great prime minister,” expressed another. “That’s true,” commented a third agreeing to Irani’s caption.

There were also many who simply shared heart or folded hands emojis to express themselves.