He went out to buy groceries amid lockdown, returned home with wife

The couple got married two months ago at an Arya Samaj Mandir in Haridwar.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 09:29 IST

By Asian News International, Ghaziabad

The couple hopes to get a marriage certificate once the lockdown is over. (Twitter/ANINewsUP)

Tasked to ensure the enforcement of lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the district’s Sahibabad Police were on Wednesday surprised when a mother came to the police station complaining that she had sent her son to buy groceries but he returned with his wife.

“I had sent my son to do the grocery shopping today, but when he returned, he came back with his wife. I am not ready to accept this marriage,” said the teary-eyed mother.

Speaking about the marriage, Guddu, the 26-year-old groom, said: “I got married to Savita two months ago at an Arya Samaj Mandir in Haridwar.”

“However, we could not get the marriage certificate at that time due to lack of witnesses. I had decided to visit Haridwar again for my marriage certificate but could not do so as the lockdown was imposed,” he added.



“After returning from Haridwar, Savita stayed at a rented accommodation in Delhi. However, today I decided to bring her to my mother’s house as she was told to leave the rented accommodation due to lockdown,” said Guddu.

Giving a solution to the family feud, the Sahibabad Police have asked Savita’s house owner in Delhi to let the couple stay there during the lockdown period.

