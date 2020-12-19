Healthcare workers celebrate arrival of Covid-19 vaccine by dancing. Uplifting video goes viral

Healthcare workers have been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19. Now, with many vaccines getting approvals from different governing bodies across the globe and rollouts beginning in certain countries, it seems like this battle is finally approaching its end. Healthcare workers at a medical institute in Boston decided to celebrate this news in a rather groovy manner. The employees of Boston Medical Center danced to American singer Lizzo’s song Good As Hell. Their moves and excitement are now making many smile. Watch the video to see if it leaves you grinning too.

The president and CEO of Boston Medical Center, Kate Walsh, posted this clip on Twitter on December 15. “Why I love my job @The_BMC! Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines! A great day, a great place,” reads the caption shared alongside the almost 30-second-long recording.

Take a look at the recording below but beware, watching it may make you want to get up and dance too.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this clip has accumulated over 4.3 million views. The tweet in itself has more than 8,800 likes.

Here’s what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “It’s so nice to see hope”.

Another individual wrote, “That is so fun! Thank you, for all you have been doing to keep us safe. We continue to cheer you on from a safe distance”.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

