Heartwarming video shows doggo and elephant besties playing together. Watch

The beautiful bond of friendship can blossom in the most unexpected places. This notion is illustrated best in this video which shows a baby elephant gleefully playing with its doggo bestie. Watching the sweet recording may just melt your heart.

Though initially shared on Facebook in 2015 by the Elephant Nature Park, this clip is winning netizens’ hearts once again after being shared on Twitter on November 26. The almost 10-second-long video was posted on IFS officer Susanta Nanda’s Twitter account. “Friends come in all sizes and shapes…” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The clip opens to a shot of the wilderness. Herein, an elephant named Yindee can be seen playing with a cute canine named Milo. The fun video shows the two unlikely besties chasing after each other.

Check out the recording of these two cuties below:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. The clip currently has over 13,600 views. Additionally, the tweet has accumulated more than 1,800 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “What a happy view”.

Another individual wrote, “Very playful friends”. “This just made my day! Awesome,” read one comment under the post.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you with a big smile on your face too?

