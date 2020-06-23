Sections
'Hello Baby X, this is your dad speaking': Elon Musk's video with son is precious. Watch

The video, shared by the technology entrepreneur’s mother Maye Musk, shows Elon Musk speaking to his son Baby X.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 17:37 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Elon Musk with Baby X. (Twitter/@mayemusk)

X AE A-XII Musk, the son of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes, has been breaking the Internet ever since he was born. He’s doing it all over again, this time thanks to a video of him and his dad.

The clip, shared by the technology entrepreneur’s mother Maye Musk, shows Elon speaking to his son and asking him if he recognizes his voice.

“Does my voice sound familiar? Who am I?” he asks Baby X. “This is your dad speaking,” he goes on. “Hello… hello baby X,” he adds.

Baby X clearly recognizes his dad - he keeps staring at his dad and you can tell he’s listening to what Elon is saying intently.



Just 15-second-long, the clip is incredible to watch and has collected over 2.7 million views since it was shared 17 hours ago. Additionally, the clip has also collected over 1.2 lakh likes and more than 10,000 retweets - and very much counting.

The comments section of the tweet is flooded with reactions to this father-son duo’s interaction.

“So wholesome,” comment a Twitter user. “Awww… we needed some sweet baby moments,” writes another.

Others couldn’t help but share such reactions:

Elon Musk and Grimes sparked huge online chatter after announcing their son’s name is X Æ A-12 Musk.

The quirky name prompted a flurry of reactions and memes on Twitter.

However, more recently it was revealed that the parents tweaked their son’s name a little and now he’s officially X AE A-XII Musk.

What do you think of this adorable video of Elon Musk and his son?

