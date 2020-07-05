Sections
Home / It's Viral / Herd of deer wander around ‘the heart of the Mumbai city,’ video stuns people

Herd of deer wander around ‘the heart of the Mumbai city,’ video stuns people

Environmental activist Afroz Shah wrote how leaving nature undisturbed is the only way to revive it.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 15:33 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video shows the herd of deer happily running around in an area near River Mithi in Mumbai. (Facebook/@Afroz Shah)

The Internet is filled with videos of animals happily wandering around the streets in several parts of the world during or post lockdown. Now there is a latest addition to that list involving a herd of deer. Shared by environmental activist Afroz Shah on Twitter and Facebook, the video shows the beautiful creatures happily running around in an area near River Mithi in Mumbai.

In the Facebook post’s caption, Shah wrote that the beautiful video was captured at the starting point of River Mithi which is located near Sai Bangoda. Then he added that the place is “right in the heart of the Mumbai city.”

In the following lines, Shah wrote how leaving nature undisturbed is the only way to revive it. He added, “Leave Mother Nature alone. Mother Nature revives. The habitat revives. Spotted deer reclaiming their forest. Positive effect of the lockdown.”

Take a look at the video which shows the happy creatures hopping around:



Since being shared the video has received hundreds of views with several people expressing/as several people expressed their amazement, including actress Tanishaa Mukerji. “Wow, this is amazing! Some much needed positivity!” she tweeted.

“Unbelievable that it is Mumbai! Superb,” expressed another. “Such a green place exists in in the heart of the Mumbai city?” questioned a third. “This is just wow!” shared a fourth.

People on Facebook too expressed similar reactions to the video. “Nature is beautiful,” wrote a Facebook user. “In middle of Mumbai? This is truly awesome,” wrote a second.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian drug firms recall products in US market
Jul 05, 2020 15:53 IST
IIT Kharagpur will announce final results after July 8: Director
Jul 05, 2020 15:50 IST
US holiday fuels worries about skyrocketing coronavirus cases
Jul 05, 2020 15:47 IST
Rocket fired toward US Embassy in Iraq injures child
Jul 05, 2020 15:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.